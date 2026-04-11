US VP Vance leads Iran-Israel ceasefire talks in Pakistan

United States Vice President JD Vance has arrived in Islamabad, Pakistan, to lead high-stakes peace talks with Iran. The negotiations are aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict that has lasted six weeks and could avert a potential disaster, as warned by US President Donald Trump . The talks come under a two-week ceasefire agreement, although its longevity is uncertain due to Israel's heavy bombardment of Hezbollah and disagreements over Lebanon's inclusion in the ceasefire.

Delegation details Major sticking point remains Lebanon's status under ceasefire agreement The US delegation includes Vance, special envoy Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner. The Iranian side is led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. However, a major sticking point remains Lebanon's status under the ceasefire agreement. Iran insists that attacks on Hezbollah are covered under the truce, while Washington and Israel disagree.

Arrival impact Negotiations cannot commence without ceasefire, says Ghalibaf Vance's arrival in Islamabad marks a rare instance of high-level US engagement with Iran since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. As the talks begin, Ghalibaf has said negotiations cannot commence without a ceasefire in Lebanon and the release of blocked Iranian funds abroad. The Trump administration has its own 15-point framework for these talks, which includes demands for Iran to give up nuclear weapons and halt support for armed proxy groups.

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