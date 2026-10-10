J.D. Vance opposes live stream of Nidal Malik Hasan execution
US Vice President J.D. Vance says he's not on board with the Pentagon's plan to live-stream the December execution of Nidal Malik Hasan, who killed 13 and injured 32 at Fort Hood in 2009.
Vance questioned whether the live stream would even happen and made it clear he wouldn't tune in, but reminded people not to forget Hasan's crimes.
Hasan execution draws bipartisan backlash
The Pentagon confirmed earlier this month that Hasan's execution will be shown live, a first for a military execution since 1961 and for using a firing squad since World War II.
The move has sparked backlash from both Democratic and Republican lawmakers, as well as religious leaders. Archbishop Paul Coakley called it a "barbaric promotion of a culture of death."
President Trump supported the firing squad but didn't weigh in on the live stream itself.