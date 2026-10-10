Kalshi probes bets predicting Katie Zacharia White House press secretary
World
Kalshi, a prediction market, is investigating some eyebrow-raising bets that predicted Katie Zacharia would become the new White House press secretary, before her appointment was even announced.
The timing and accuracy of these bets have raised questions about whether someone had inside info.
Kalshi bets spark regulatory scrutiny
One small $19 bet could turn into $1,896, while two others totaling $154 might pay out $7,712.
Kalshi hasn't commented yet as it digs deeper.
This isn't just a one-off: prediction markets like Kalshi and Polymarket are under more scrutiny lately for fairness and transparency.
Regulators are watching closely after recent cases involving insider information and questionable trading practices.
The White House has sought comment from the White House.