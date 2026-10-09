Katie Zacharia has been offered White House press secretary role
World
Katie Zacharia has been offered the White House press secretary position.
She's known for her strong support of Trump, and you might've seen her on Fox News as an ardent defender of President Trump.
Zacharia previously worked with the Department of Homeland Security and is currently at Fix California, a conservative advocacy group.
Zacharia: RNC intern, Bush office
Zacharia brings a solid political background: she's worked in George W. Bush's political affairs office and interned at the Republican National Committee.
As a mom of four, she left DHS because cross-country commuting was tough.
If she gets the position, her new role could shake up how the administration shares its message, especially alongside big names like Richard Grenell.