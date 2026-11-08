Krakow market shooting kills 6, suspect hospitalized, mourning declared
World
A tragic shooting hit Krakow's busy market square on November 7, leaving six people dead (including a British national) and 17 injured.
The 24-year-old suspect, believed to have far-right motives, was arrested after a shootout and is now hospitalized.
Poland has declared two days of national mourning as the country processes the shock.
Suspect's parents and sister found dead
The attacker showed up in military gear, drove into the crowd, and opened fire. Police later found his parents and sister dead at home.
Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz called it "act of terror."
This comes just weeks after several school stabbings in October, raising fresh concerns about safety and extremism in Poland.