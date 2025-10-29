Indian-origin businessman killed in Canada; Lawrence Bishnoi gang claims responsibility 

The Lawrence Bishnoi syndicate has claimed responsibility for the murder of Darshan Singh Sahsi, a 68-year-old Indian-origin businessman, in Canada . The incident took place outside Sahsi's home in Abbotsford, British Columbia, on Monday morning. He was the president of Canam International, a major clothing recycling company. In a post on Facebook, Goldie Dhillon of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility.

Victim profile Sahsi was a pioneer in clothing recycling Dhillon alleged that the victim was involved in a drug trade and had ignored the gang's demands for money. The authenticity of the post is being verified. Sahsi, originally from Rajgarh village in Ludhiana, Punjab, moved to Canada in 1991. He founded Canam International with a small team and grew it into one of the world's largest clothing recyclers. Satnam Singh Chahal of the North American Punjabi Association called Sahsi a respected figure who contributed to recycling and sustainability efforts.

Crime scene Police treating the case as a targeted attack Contradicting Dhillon's claim, the police said that Sahsi's shooting does not appear to be related to the ongoing extortion-related violence targeting members of the South Asian business community. Investigators believe the suspected shooter was alone when he shot Sahsi. According to the Vancouver Sun, investigators have also released an image of a silver Toyota Corolla that was involved in the shooting. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has taken over the case, which is being treated as a targeted attack.