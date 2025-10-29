Indian-origin businessman killed in Canada; Lawrence Bishnoi gang claims responsibility
What's the story
The Lawrence Bishnoi syndicate has claimed responsibility for the murder of Darshan Singh Sahsi, a 68-year-old Indian-origin businessman, in Canada. The incident took place outside Sahsi's home in Abbotsford, British Columbia, on Monday morning. He was the president of Canam International, a major clothing recycling company. In a post on Facebook, Goldie Dhillon of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility.
Victim profile
Dhillon alleged that the victim was involved in a drug trade and had ignored the gang's demands for money. The authenticity of the post is being verified. Sahsi, originally from Rajgarh village in Ludhiana, Punjab, moved to Canada in 1991. He founded Canam International with a small team and grew it into one of the world's largest clothing recyclers. Satnam Singh Chahal of the North American Punjabi Association called Sahsi a respected figure who contributed to recycling and sustainability efforts.
Crime scene
Police treating the case as a targeted attack
Contradicting Dhillon's claim, the police said that Sahsi's shooting does not appear to be related to the ongoing extortion-related violence targeting members of the South Asian business community. Investigators believe the suspected shooter was alone when he shot Sahsi. According to the Vancouver Sun, investigators have also released an image of a silver Toyota Corolla that was involved in the shooting. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has taken over the case, which is being treated as a targeted attack.
Gang activities
Canada designated Bishnoi syndicate as 'terrorist entity'
The Canadian government recently designated the Bishnoi syndicate as a "terrorist entity," giving law enforcement access to advanced investigative tools. This designation also allows for the freezing or seizure of assets owned by the group in Canada. Despite this, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang carried out drive-by shootings at three locations in Surrey, Canada, soon after being declared a terrorist entity.