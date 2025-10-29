Hurricane Melissa headed toward Cuba after killing 7 across Caribbean

Hurricane "Melissa" has made landfall in Jamaica with devastating force, becoming one of the strongest hurricanes on record. The storm made landfall on Tuesday (October 28), bringing with it fierce winds and heavy rainfall. Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness has declared the island a "disaster area" as authorities warn of continued flooding and landslide risks. The hurricane has claimed the lives of at least seven people across the northern Caribbean.

Damage assessment Peak winds reached 300km/h The full extent of the damage caused by Hurricane Melissa in Jamaica is yet to be assessed, as power outages and communication disruptions hinder efforts. The storm's peak winds reached a staggering 300km/h, AFP reported. Jamaican minister Desmond McKenzie confirmed that several hospitals were damaged, particularly in the Saint Elizabeth district, which is now "underwater."

Storm trajectory Hurricane Melissa weakens but still dangerous Hurricane "Melissa" is the strongest hurricane to hit Jamaica, surpassing the wind speeds of many historical hurricanes. The storm weakened to a Category 3 as it crossed over land, but it remains powerful enough to impact Cuba and the Bahamas. Before reaching Jamaica, Melissa had already claimed seven lives: three in Jamaica, three in Haiti, and one in the Dominican Republic.

Climate factor Health authorities warn of crocodiles being displaced by torrential rains Jamaica's climate change minister described the effects of Hurricane Melissa as "catastrophic," with flooded homes and severely damaged public infrastructure. Health authorities are also warning about crocodiles being displaced by torrential rains. Mathue Tapper from Kingston expressed concern for rural areas, saying, "My heart goes out to the folks living on the Western end of the island."