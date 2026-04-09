'Lebanon inseparable part of ceasefire': Iran warns ceasefire violators 

Iran 's President Masoud Pezeshkian has said that Israeli attacks on Lebanon that have killed over 200 people violate the ceasefire agreement and make negotiations pointless. Pezeshkian said Iran would not abandon the Lebanese people. Iran's parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf also stated that Lebanon was a critical component of the two-week cease-fire with the United States, warning that violations would result in grave consequences.

Warning 'Ceasefire violations carry explicit costs' "Lebanon and the entire Resistance Axis, as Iran's allies, form an inseparable part of the ceasefire," Ghalibaf said in a post on X. "Ceasefire violations carry explicit costs and STRONG responses," he warned. Israeli strikes on Wednesday hit several dense commercial and residential areas in central Beirut, killing hundreds and wounding more than 1,000 others. Israel called it the largest wave of air attacks in the conflict, striking over 100 Hezbollah command centers and military sites in 10 minutes.

Stance Lebanon not included in ceasefire deal, say Trump and Netanyahu The air strikes came hours after the US and Iran agreed to a two-week truce, with mediator Pakistan stating that Lebanon was included in the truce. However, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu said that the truce excluded Lebanon. US President Donald Trump also confirmed to PBS News Hour that Lebanon was not included in the deal because of the Hezbollah group. When asked about Israel's latest strikes, he said, "That's a separate skirmish."

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Trump All American military personnel will remain around Tehran: Trump In a post on Truth Social, Trump also announced that all American military personnel and equipment will remain stationed in and around Iran until the country fully complies with a ceasefire agreement. Trump warned of stronger military action if the terms are not met. "All US Ships, Aircraft, and Military Personnel...will remain in place...until such time as the REAL AGREEMENT reached is fully complied with," he wrote.

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