Left-wing Hitler Mussolini wins Queropalca mayoralty by 25 votes
World
A 45-year-old left-wing candidate named Hitler Mussolini has been elected mayor of Queropalca, a remote Andean district in the Huanuco department of central Peru with only about 730 people.
He won by just 25 votes, grabbing 34.5% of the total, enough to beat his right-wing rival and catch the world's attention thanks to his headline-making name.
Peru has history of quirky names
Despite sharing a name with two infamous dictators, his candidacy drew attention because of the historical associations of his name.
Peru actually has a history of quirky political names: there's even been another mayor named Hitler and a candidate named Lenin Vladimir.
Flores, who contested the election on a ticket from the center-left Ahora Nacion party, was the winning mayoral candidate.