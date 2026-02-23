Major military reshuffle in Bangladesh; defense advisor in India recalled 

Bangladesh has undergone a major military reshuffle after Tarique Rahman became prime minister following the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)'s victory. The changes were announced by the Army headquarters on Sunday and include key operational and intelligence positions. The reshuffle also impacts Dhaka 's military representation in New Delhi, bdnews24 reported.

Key changes Key appointments in the Bangladesh Army Brigadier General Md Hafizur Rahman, who served as defense adviser at the Bangladesh High Commission in India, has been recalled. He will now return to command the 55th Infantry Division as General Officer Commanding. The reshuffle also includes Lieutenant General Muhammad Mainur Rahman as the new Chief of General Staff, taking over from Lieutenant General Mizanur Rahman Shamim, who retired recently.

Intelligence overhaul Major General-designate Kaiser Rashid Chowdhury to head DGFI In military intelligence, the Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI) will now be headed by Major General-designate Kaiser Rashid Chowdhury. He takes over from Major General Mohammad Jahangir Alam, who has been posted as an ambassador in the foreign ministry. Lieutenant General Mir Mushfiqur Rahman has been appointed Principal Staff Officer of the Armed Forces Division after his tenure as GOC of the 24th Infantry Division in Chittagong.

Advertisement