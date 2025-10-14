Maldives becomes first nation to secure 'triple elimination' status

The World Health Organization (WHO) has recognized the Maldives as the first country in the world to eliminate mother-to-child transmission (EMTCT) of three major infectious diseases: HIV , syphilis, and hepatitis B. The island nation had earlier received validation for eliminating HIV and syphilis in 2019. With this new recognition, it has achieved a "triple elimination" status.

Healthcare success WHO lauds Maldives's robust healthcare system The WHO attributed this landmark achievement to the Maldives's robust and integrated healthcare system. More than 95% of pregnant women in the country receive comprehensive prenatal care, with routine screenings for HIV, syphilis, and hepatitis B. Newborns are vaccinated against hepatitis B within 24 hours of birth and follow a complete immunization schedule.

Disease-free status No infants born with HIV, syphilis in last 2 years Data from the country's health department shows that no infant was born with HIV or syphilis in 2022 and 2023. A national survey conducted in 2023 also confirmed zero prevalence of hepatitis B among first-grade children, surpassing global elimination targets. These achievements are backed by universal health coverage that provides free access to prenatal care, vaccinations, and diagnostics for all residents, including migrants.

National pride Health minister calls it a moment of pride Abdulla Nazim Ibrahim, the Maldives's health minister, called this historic validation "a moment of immense pride" for the nation. He said it reflects their commitment to protecting mothers, children, and future generations. "Achieving triple elimination is not only a milestone for our health sector but also a pledge by the government to our people that we will continue to invest in resilient, equitable, and high-quality health services that leave no one behind," he added.