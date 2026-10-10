Man, 27, slashed in face on Bronx subway, attacker uncaught
World
A 27-year-old man was slashed in the face by a stranger while riding a subway train in the Bronx Friday morning, near the 225th Street station.
He's now stable in the hospital, but the attacker got away and hasn't been caught yet.
NYPD: Transit crimes up under 1%
This attack comes as New York City's subway system faces more worries about safety.
NYPD says transit crimes are up slightly, just under 1% from last year, with felony assaults jumping 11%.
Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch pointed out that nearly half of these assaults involve people with mental health challenges, but also reassured riders that overall major crime is still at one of its lowest points in the past 15 years (excluding pandemic times).