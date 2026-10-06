650 Ukrainian drones targeted Moscow region overnight, Russia claims

In recent months, both Ukraine and Russia have increased long-range strikes against civilian and industrial targets such as energy, transportation, and port infrastructure, and ships in the Black Sea.

Ukraine's Defense Ministry claimed on Monday over half of Russia's oil refining capacity had been affected by its military operations. The recent strikes targeted refineries and processing facilities in Moscow, Yaroslavl, KINEF (Kirishi), Ust-Luga, Perm, Ilsky, Saratov and Syzran.

Russia has said it plans to step up strikes on infrastructure targets.