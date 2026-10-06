650 Ukrainian drones targeted Moscow region overnight, Russia claims
What's the story
Ukraine launched a massive drone attack on the Moscow region on Monday night, Russian authorities said on Tuesday. The overnight attack involved around 650 drones, making it the largest drone attack the region has seen in the past two years. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported that 105 drones were intercepted near the city. The attack killed a 20-year-old man in a village near Moscow, regional governor Andrei Vorobyov said, adding that several homes were also damaged.
Energy disruption
Drones also targeted large oil facility
The drones also targeted a large oil facility in the Moscow Oblast, monitoring channels reported.
A drone reportedly struck the Volodarsk Linear Production and Dispatch Center near the village of Konstantinovo.
The Volodarsk plant produces three million tons of petroleum products per year, making it the largest oil depot in the Moscow region, according to Astra, an independent Russian media outlet.
Planned attacks
Russia vows to intensify strikes on infrastructure targets
In recent months, both Ukraine and Russia have increased long-range strikes against civilian and industrial targets such as energy, transportation, and port infrastructure, and ships in the Black Sea.
Ukraine's Defense Ministry claimed on Monday over half of Russia's oil refining capacity had been affected by its military operations. The recent strikes targeted refineries and processing facilities in Moscow, Yaroslavl, KINEF (Kirishi), Ust-Luga, Perm, Ilsky, Saratov and Syzran.
Russia has said it plans to step up strikes on infrastructure targets.