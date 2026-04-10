Melania Trump denies ties to Epstein, urges hearing for survivors

First Lady Melania Trump has denied any connection to Jeffrey Epstein and called for congressional hearings for survivors of his sex trafficking ring. In a surprise announcement at the White House , she said allegations linking her to Epstein "need to end today." She also dismissed online rumors that Epstein introduced her to Donald Trump as "mean-spirited attempts to defame my reputation."

Abuse denial Denial of knowing Epstein, Maxwell Melania Trump said she only "crossed paths" with Epstein in 2000 and was never a victim or participant in his abuse. She also denied knowing Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's associate. Referring to a 2002 email with Maxwell, she called it "casual correspondence" and a "polite reply." The email complimented a New York Magazine story featuring Donald Trump calling Epstein a "terrific guy."

Testimony call Lawmakers urged to allow trafficking survivors testify under oath Melania Trump also called on lawmakers to allow survivors of Epstein's sex trafficking ring to testify under oath before Congress. She said, "Each and every woman should have her day to tell her story in public if she wishes." This comes as several prominent business leaders have resigned over their ties to Epstein.

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Mixed reactions Mixed responses to Melania Trump's statement Melania Trump's statement has drawn mixed responses. California Representative Robert Garcia supported her call for a public hearing, urging the House Oversight Committee to schedule it immediately. However, survivors of Epstein's sex trafficking ring accused her of protecting those in power and deflecting responsibility. They argued that survivors have already shown extraordinary courage by coming forward and giving testimony. "Asking more of them now is a deflection of responsibility, not justice," they said, according to the BBC Newsnight.

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