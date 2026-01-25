Minneapolis Man shot by Federal agents was ICU nurse

The 37-year-old man who was shot and killed by federal officers in Minneapolis, United States of America , on January 24 has been identified as Alex Pretti. His family confirmed his identity hours after his death. Pretti was an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) nurse with no significant prior police interactions except for parking tickets, according to Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara. He had been a registered nurse since January 2021 and previously worked at the US Department of Veterans Affairs.

Operation details Incident occurred during DHS operation targeting wanted individual The incident took place during a targeted operation by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) against an illegal alien wanted for violent assault, according to DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. She said Pretti "approached" US Border Patrol officers while armed and "violently resisted" their attempts to disarm him. An agent then fired "defensive shots," she claimed. Medics on the scene provided immediate medical aid, but Pretti was pronounced dead at the scene.

Aftermath Protests erupt following shooting, video evidence emerges The shooting sparked protests near the scene, with at least 200 demonstrators gathering. Federal law enforcement clashed with locals during these protests. Chief O'Hara confirmed that multiple law enforcement officers were involved in the incident and pointed to public video footage showing a scuffle. When asked about the DHS's account of events, O'Hara said, "The video speaks for itself."

Advertisement