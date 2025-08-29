Modi arrives in Japan; what's on the agenda 

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Tokyo on Friday morning on a two-day official visit to Japan . During his visit, he will attend the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit and hold talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, focusing on commerce, investment, defense, and technology. He will also meet with Japanese industrialists and politicians. The visit is PM Modi's first standalone visit to Japan in seven years.

Agenda details Summit to focus on deepening economic, cultural ties The India-Japan Annual Summit will focus on deepening economic and investment partnerships and enhancing cultural ties between India and Japan. PM Modi has said that talks will "focus on shaping the next phase in the Special Strategic and Global Partnership," which has made steady progress over 11 years. The prime minister also aims to expand cooperation in new technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and semiconductors during this visit.

Economic prospects Investment pledges, economic security pact likely during visit According to a Bloomberg report, PM Modi is expected to secure investment pledges worth $68 billion during his two-day visit. An economic security pact focusing on semiconductors, critical minerals, and AI may also be signed. The summit will also likely see India and Japan signing a deal for the manufacture of next-generation E10 Shinkansen bullet trains in India.

Modi in Tokyo PM Narendra Modi tweets, "Deeply touched by the warmth and affection of the Indian community here in Tokyo. Their commitment to preserving our cultural roots while contributing meaningfully to Japanese society is truly commendable. In a few hours from now, will be interacting…"

Quad Discussions will go beyond bilateral issues Sibi George, India's ambassador to Japan, stated that discussions between the two countries will go beyond bilateral issues to include "plurilateral and multilateral" frameworks such as the Quad. "So, when two important leaders of the Indo-Pacific, India and Japan, meet, particularly in this geopolitical situation, they will discuss the entire spectrum of geopolitical issues. Of course, the Quad is a very important topic that will be covered in the discussions," George said.