'Modi largely stopped buying Russian oil': Trump hints India visit 

United States President Donald Trump has said that his talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi are "going great." He hinted at a possible visit to India in 2025 as intense negotiations for a major trade deal continue. Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said Modi has largely stopped buying from Russia. "We speak and he wants me to go there. We will figure that out...Prime Minister Modi is a great man and I will be going," Trump said.

Trade discussions US-India trade deal negotiations When asked directly if he planned to travel there next year, Trump replied, "It could be, yes." This comes months after The New York Times reported in August that Trump will no longer visit India for the next Quad Summit later this year, after Washington's decision to slap huge tariffs over its purchase of Russian oil. Intense negotiations are currently underway to finalize a major trade deal between the two countries.

Tariff impact US tariffs on Indian imports The agreement aims to increase trade volumes from $191 billion to $500 billion by 2030. So far, five rounds of talks have been completed since March for this first phase of the bilateral trade agreement, which was initially planned for completion by "the fall of 2025." The United States has imposed a 50% tariff along with additional duties on Indian imports. This was done over India's continued purchases of Russian crude oil.