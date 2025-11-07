'Modi largely stopped buying Russian oil': Trump hints India visit
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has said that his talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi are "going great." He hinted at a possible visit to India in 2025 as intense negotiations for a major trade deal continue. Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said Modi has largely stopped buying from Russia. "We speak and he wants me to go there. We will figure that out...Prime Minister Modi is a great man and I will be going," Trump said.
Trade discussions
US-India trade deal negotiations
When asked directly if he planned to travel there next year, Trump replied, "It could be, yes." This comes months after The New York Times reported in August that Trump will no longer visit India for the next Quad Summit later this year, after Washington's decision to slap huge tariffs over its purchase of Russian oil. Intense negotiations are currently underway to finalize a major trade deal between the two countries.
Tariff impact
US tariffs on Indian imports
The agreement aims to increase trade volumes from $191 billion to $500 billion by 2030. So far, five rounds of talks have been completed since March for this first phase of the bilateral trade agreement, which was initially planned for completion by "the fall of 2025." The United States has imposed a 50% tariff along with additional duties on Indian imports. This was done over India's continued purchases of Russian crude oil.
Trade surplus
India's trade surplus with the US
Currently, India sources about 34% of its crude oil from Russia and around 10% from the US. Trump has been pushing India to reduce its reliance on Russian energy in favor of US supplies. The US is India's largest merchandise importer and one of the few major economies with which New Delhi has a trade surplus. In FY25, India's exports to the US stood at $86.51 billion.