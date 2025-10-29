'Nicest-looking guy but killer, tough as hell': Trump praises Modi
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEOs Summit in South Korea, calling him the "nicest-looking guy" but "tough as hell." He made the comments while repeating his claim that it was his tariff threats that made nuclear-armed neighbors India and Pakistan agree to a ceasefire after a brief conflict in May.
Ceasefire claim
Trump claims he stopped 'war' through trade pressure
"I called Prime Minister Modi, I said, 'We can't make a trade deal with you,'" Trump said. "You're starting a war with Pakistan. We're not going to do it'." Trump said he then made a similar phone call to Pakistan, and that both parties advised him that "you should let us fight." Finally, the president stated that he threatened "250% tariffs on each country, which means you'll never do business."
Twitter Post
Watch his remarks here
Ceasefire denial
India denied US involvement in ceasefire
After the threat, both countries agreed to end the war within 48 hours, he claimed. "Now, you think Biden would have done that? I don't think so," he boasted. He described India and Pakistan as "tough people," especially PM Modi, who "is the nicest-looking guy," but "he's a killer." "He's tough as hell," Trump said, quoting the Indian leader as telling him, "No, we will fight!"
Trade talks
Trump's take on trade deal
At the APEC summit, Trump also talked about trade deals with India. "I'm doing a trade deal with India, and I have great respect and love for Prime Minister Modi. We have a great relationship," he said. He said tariffs could reduce the US trade deficit by $4 trillion over 10 years. The president also expressed confidence that the US would reach a deal with China, calling it "a good deal for both."