'Nicest-looking guy but killer, tough as hell': Trump praises Modi 

United States President Donald Trump praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEOs Summit in South Korea, calling him the "nicest-looking guy" but "tough as hell." He made the comments while repeating his claim that it was his tariff threats that made nuclear-armed neighbors India and Pakistan agree to a ceasefire after a brief conflict in May.

Ceasefire claim Trump claims he stopped 'war' through trade pressure "I called Prime Minister Modi, I said, 'We can't make a trade deal with you,'" Trump said. "You're starting a war with Pakistan. We're not going to do it'." Trump said he then made a similar phone call to Pakistan, and that both parties advised him that "you should let us fight." Finally, the president stated that he threatened "250% tariffs on each country, which means you'll never do business."

Ceasefire denial India denied US involvement in ceasefire After the threat, both countries agreed to end the war within 48 hours, he claimed. "Now, you think Biden would have done that? I don't think so," he boasted. He described India and Pakistan as "tough people," especially PM Modi, who "is the nicest-looking guy," but "he's a killer." "He's tough as hell," Trump said, quoting the Indian leader as telling him, "No, we will fight!"