Modi-Putin meeting at SCO Summit: What's on agenda
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a four-day visit to Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan from Saturday. During the visit, the prime minister will attend the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit and hold a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. This is PM Modi's fourth visit to Uzbekistan, where he will be from August 29 to 30, before heading to Kyrgyzstan for the SCO Summit on August 31 to September 1.
Meeting confirmation
Meeting between Modi, Putin on SCO sidelines 'confirmed': MEA
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has confirmed a meeting between PM Modi and President Putin on the sidelines of the SCO Summit.
MEA Secretary Sibi George confirmed this at a special briefing, saying, "We are working on a few bilateral meetings depending on the availability of time and convenience; the meetings will be held."
Bilateral review
India-Russia bilateral relationship review likely during meeting
The meeting between PM Modi and President Putin will likely review the broader India-Russia bilateral relationship.
George said, "We have had a very successful IRIGC (India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission) recently held in Moscow."
"Both sides are expected to review the entire gamut of bilateral relationships during the meeting between the leaders at the sidelines of the SCO in Bishkek," he added.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar recently met Putin in Moscow, conveying PM Modi's "good wishes" and discussing future high-level engagements.
Bilateral talks
Putin asked Jaishankar to convey best wishes to Modi
Putin, in turn, asked Jaishankar to extend his best wishes to Modi and expressed hope to meet him at the SCO Summit.
Putin also pledged to increase Russia's fertilizer shipments to India, according to Bloomberg.
Jaishankar co-chaired the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological and Cultural Cooperation meeting.
Summit agenda
PM Modi to hold bilateral meetings with other SCO leaders
The SCO Summit will see leaders from China, Russia, and Pakistan, among others.
During his address at the summit, PM Modi will highlight India's priorities such as security, connectivity and opportunity, the MEA said.
PM Modi is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with other SCO leaders on the sidelines of the summit.
The visit comes ahead of the BRICS summit in New Delhi on September 12-13, which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, and other nations.