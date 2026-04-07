Iran's Supreme Leader 'unconscious,' not involved in decision-making: Report

Mojtaba Khamenei, Iran 's newly appointed Supreme Leader, is reportedly unconscious and receiving treatment at a hospital in Qom. According to The Times, the information was revealed in a diplomatic memo shared by US-Israeli intelligence sources with Gulf allies. The memo stated that Khamenei suffered severe injuries in the airstrike that killed his father, former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on February 28.

Governance impact Unable to participate in decision-making The memo further stated that Khamenei is unable to participate in any decision-making due to his severe condition. "Mojtaba Khamenei is being treated in Qom in a severe condition, unable to be involved in any decision-making by the regime," the memo reads, per The Times. It also revealed for the first time his location since he took office as Supreme Leader: he is being treated in Qom, which is 140km south of Tehran and sacred according to Shia Islam.

Public absence Mojtaba Khamenei has not made any public appearances Since the start of the ongoing West Asia conflict, Khamenei has not made any public appearances. Instead, statements attributed to him have been broadcast. The report also claimed that the body of his father is being prepared for burial. US and Israeli spy agencies reportedly have information about the preparation of "laying the groundwork needed to build a large mausoleum in Qom" for "more than one grave," implying that other family members may be buried beside the late supreme leader.

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