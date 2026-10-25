Over 400,000 people protest in France against rising living costs
What's the story
France witnessed massive protests on Saturday as over 400,000 people took to the streets. The demonstrations were sparked by issues of school underfunding and rising living costs. Violent clashes broke out in Paris, with police resorting to tear gas and water cannons to disperse crowds. The unrest also spread to other cities such as Lyon, Clermont-Ferrand, Strasbourg and Marseille.
Twitter Post
Visuals of protest
Immense cortège sur le Boulevard Masséna à Paris, pour la manifestation du #24octobre. pic.twitter.com/B57U2hPZW4— Yazid Bouziar (@ybouziar) October 24, 2026
Rising tensions
Interior minister deploys 70,000 police personnel to control situation
The nationwide protests have intensified pressure on President Emmanuel Macron's government.
The French interior ministry estimated that 410,000 people participated in the demonstrations across the country, including 110,000 in Paris. However, the CGT trade union claimed nearly 800,000 took part nationally.
In response to the unrest, France's interior minister Laurent Nunez deployed 70,000 police officers and security personnel across France with armored vehicles and helicopters.
Twitter Post
Police break down barricades
Tensions toujours en cours Porte de Vincennes. Charges des forces de l’ordre pour retirer des barricades. #24octobre pic.twitter.com/wOh4AdHTuw— Yazid Bouziar (@ybouziar) October 24, 2026
Protest reasons
Protests against declining public education system
The protests were sparked by complaints about staff shortages at a high school southeast of Paris last month.
The movement has since grown to include students, teachers, and trade unions who are protesting against the declining public education system and rising economic inequality.
Camille Chesnier, a 27-year-old who has an engineering degree and a master's degree but remains unemployed, said young people are struggling to find jobs and housing due to inadequate public services.
Political impact
Macron's approval ratings at record lows
The protests come as a fresh challenge to President Macron, whose approval ratings have hit record lows since he took office in 2017.
The unrest comes during the final months of his term amid growing discontent over public services and living costs.
Despite meeting student representatives on Friday and promising changes to university admissions, protest organizers rejected the offer as insufficient.