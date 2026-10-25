Over 400,000 people protest in France against rising living costs

The nationwide protests have intensified pressure on President Emmanuel Macron's government.

The French interior ministry estimated that 410,000 people participated in the demonstrations across the country, including 110,000 in Paris. However, the CGT trade union claimed nearly 800,000 took part nationally.

In response to the unrest, France's interior minister Laurent Nunez deployed 70,000 police officers and security personnel across France with armored vehicles and helicopters.