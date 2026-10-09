Navi Pillay wins Nobel Peace Prize and teases Donald Trump
Navi Pillay, former U.N. human rights chief, just found out she won the Nobel Peace Prize, and couldn't resist joking about splitting it with Donald Trump.
The 85-year-old heard the news while at the Nuremberg Forum in Germany on October 9. She's being recognized for her efforts to promote peace and international law.
Pillay's Nobel win underscores international justice
Pillay is now an ad hoc judge at the International Court of Justice, and her win highlights how important international justice is for keeping peace.
The International Criminal Court said the prize was "important recognition for the role of international justice as a cornerstone of peace," and received her award at a forum in Nuremberg, Germany, the location of the trials of Nazi war criminals that helped lay the foundations of international law, shows that fair legal systems are still key to a more peaceful world.