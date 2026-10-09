Navi Pillay wins Nobel Peace Prize despite Israeli government criticism
World
Navi Pillay, the 85-year-old South African jurist and former U.N. human rights chief, just won the Nobel Peace Prize.
While many human rights advocates and world leaders are celebrating her decades of work for justice, especially her investigations into Rwanda and Palestine, Israel's government has criticized her, saying she's biased against them.
UN chief praises Pillay, she vows
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called Pillay's work a big win for peace and dignity.
South Africa's president praised her for the progressive contributions she has made to strengthen peace, uphold human dignity and bring hope in South Africa and to peoples globally.
Through it all, Pillay says she'll keep standing up for human rights.