Nepal's Balen releases rap song calling for unity

Nepal 's rapper-turned-politician Balendra Shah, popularly known as Balen, has released a rap song calling for unity in his first post-election message. The 35-year-old is set to be sworn in as the country's new prime minister on Friday. "The strength of unity is my national power," he rapped in Nepali. "Undivided Nepali, this time history is being made." The video has already garnered tens of thousands of views on social media and streaming platforms.

Political change His rise to power comes after a youth-led uprising Shah's rise to power comes after a youth-led uprising in September 2025, which left at least 77 dead. The uprising was sparked by a brief social media ban and widespread anger over economic hardship. His Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) won the March 5 elections in a landslide, marking the first election since the uprising.

Transitional phase Outgoing PM confident of youth leadership Outgoing interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki has expressed confidence in the leadership of the youth. The former chief justice said, "I am confident that the new government to be formed under the leadership of the youth will work toward ending corruption in the country, establishing good governance, creating jobs within the country, economic development, and social justice." She added that she looks forward to a bright future for Nepal.

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Political career Shah's tenure as mayor was marred by criticism Before entering national politics, Shah served as the mayor of Kathmandu for three years. His tenure was marred by criticism from rights groups for his heavy-handed approach against street vendors. However, he also made efforts to clean up the city and preserve its indigenous heritage. His rise to power is seen as a break from Nepal's political elite and entrenched power structures.

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