Nepal holds 1st general election since violent Gen Z protests

Nepal is holding its general election on Thursday, the first since a violent protest led by Generation Z last year. The protests had resulted in the ouster of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and his coalition government. Over 18.9 million eligible voters will elect a 275-member House of Representatives from among 3,406 candidates for direct voting and another 3,135 candidates for proportionate voting.

Voting process Voting started at 7am The voting started at 7:00am (local time) and will continue till 5:00pm. Election Commission spokesperson Narayan Prasad Bhattarai confirmed that voting started peacefully across all regions of Nepal. Acting Election Commissioner Ram Prasad Bhandari had earlier urged voters to participate actively in this democratic exercise. More than 300,000 security personnel have been deployed across to preserve law and order. Helicopters will transfer ballot boxes from remote locations.

Protest impact Protests last year ousted Oli In September 2025, protests erupted after the government blocked access to 26 social media platforms. Nepal lifted the social media ban within days after it sparked anti-corruption protests, leaving nearly 80 dead. The protests were a major pushback against social media restrictions but also highlighted larger issues of corruption and governance. In the weeks leading up to the protest, a "nepo kid" campaign on social media that exposed the extravagant lives of politicians' kids and alleged corruption had taken off.

Political change Election adds 1 million new voters The protests last year also added about one million voters, mostly youths, to the electorate. The new voters are demanding a complete overhaul of Nepal's political system and economic reforms. Bibas Pariyar, a 22-year-old painter from Kathmandu, said he wants new politicians who can create jobs and reform agriculture. The election is being closely watched, as it could change Nepal's political landscape after decades of instability with 32 government changes since 1990.

