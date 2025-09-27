Netanyahu's UN speech met with mass walkout over Gaza war

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on Friday. His speech was met with a mass walkout of delegates, who protested his continued military campaign in Gaza. Despite the backlash, Netanyahu remained defiant, stating that Israel "must finish the job" against Hamas .

Speech details 'Must finish the job' against Hamas, says Netanyahu During his address, Netanyahu revealed that his speech was being broadcast through loudspeakers in Gaza for Israeli hostages to hear. He also claimed an "unprecedented operation" where Israel's intelligence services took over cell phones in Gaza to stream his speech. In a direct message to Hamas, he said: "Lay down your arms. Let my people go." He threatened them with dire consequences if they didn't comply.

Criticism and defense Netanyahu slams Western leaders for succumbing to pressure Netanyahu also slammed Western leaders for succumbing to pressure, asserting that "Israel won't." He condemned countries recognizing Palestinian statehood as "disgraceful," claiming it would "encourage terrorism against Jews and against innocent people everywhere." This comes as Netanyahu faces war crime charges from the International Criminal Court.