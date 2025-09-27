Netanyahu's UN speech met with mass walkout over Gaza war
What's the story
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on Friday. His speech was met with a mass walkout of delegates, who protested his continued military campaign in Gaza. Despite the backlash, Netanyahu remained defiant, stating that Israel "must finish the job" against Hamas.
Speech details
'Must finish the job' against Hamas, says Netanyahu
During his address, Netanyahu revealed that his speech was being broadcast through loudspeakers in Gaza for Israeli hostages to hear. He also claimed an "unprecedented operation" where Israel's intelligence services took over cell phones in Gaza to stream his speech. In a direct message to Hamas, he said: "Lay down your arms. Let my people go." He threatened them with dire consequences if they didn't comply.
Criticism and defense
Netanyahu slams Western leaders for succumbing to pressure
Netanyahu also slammed Western leaders for succumbing to pressure, asserting that "Israel won't." He condemned countries recognizing Palestinian statehood as "disgraceful," claiming it would "encourage terrorism against Jews and against innocent people everywhere." This comes as Netanyahu faces war crime charges from the International Criminal Court.
Protest response
Pro-Palestinian protests near UN during Netanyahu's address
As Netanyahu spoke, pro-Palestinian protesters gathered near the UN. Nidaa Lafi from the Palestinian Youth Movement accused Israel of waging war against "every conscientious human being in this world." She said this conflict was about ethnic cleansing and land theft. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has opposed Israeli annexation plans for the West Bank, saying, "I will not allow it."