Watch: Stunning fireworks light up New Jersey temple on Diwali 

The BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple in Robbinsville, New Jersey , celebrated Diwali with a spectacular fireworks display on Monday. The event brought the community together to celebrate the festival of lights and welcome Nutan Varsh (New Year in Gujarati tradition). A video of the event was shared on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), where it garnered widespread attention.

Twitter Post Visuals of BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple's celebration #WATCH | United States: BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple in Robbinsville, New Jersey displays its iconic fireworks on the occasion of #Diwali pic.twitter.com/wWeIQteegj — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2025

Online reaction The largest Hindu temple outside India The temple, which is the largest Hindu temple outside India in modern history, was inaugurated in 2023. It spans 126 acres and was built by 12,500 volunteers worldwide. The structure is made of four types of marble from Italy and Bulgarian limestone. Social media users praised the community for keeping their "traditions alive" with "such grandeur."

Architectural marvel Preserving cultural heritage The temple was built using intricately carved pieces of marble and limestone that were assembled on-site like a giant jigsaw puzzle. This architectural feat is now a symbol of cultural heritage for Indian communities around the world. The Diwali celebrations at the temple drew praise from social media users, with one saying, "Wonderful to see Indian communities across the world keeping traditions alive and celebrating the festival of lights with such grandeur."