Iran, Oman negotiate temporary shipping route through Strait of Hormuz
What's the story
Iran and Oman are in talks to finalize a temporary shipping route through the strategically important Strait of Hormuz. The proposed plan includes joint maritime management, increased vessel oversight, and service fees instead of traditional transit tolls. This waterway is crucial as it carries around 20% of the world's global petroleum and 25% of liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments.
Ongoing negotiations
Negotiations on 'temporary route'
The two countries are negotiating a "temporary route" and a new framework for maritime management.
The discussions come after the Iran-US conflict disrupted shipping through the narrow waterway.
In this regard, Iranian officials have denied any negotiations with the United States, insisting their engagement is limited to Oman over navigation through Hormuz.
Joint proposal
Efforts to establish maritime corridor
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei confirmed efforts to establish a temporary maritime corridor with Oman.
"The effort is to determine, at the earliest opportunity and in consultation with Oman, a route that is naturally temporary and based on which the safety of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz can be ensured," Baghaei said.
Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also said talks are "on the way to being finalized."
System overview
Existing shipping system through Strait of Hormuz
The existing shipping system through the Strait of Hormuz follows an internationally recognized Traffic Separation Scheme (TSS) to minimize collisions.
The system has two lanes, each approximately two miles wide, for ships entering and leaving the Persian Gulf, separated by a two-mile-wide buffer zone.
Despite Iran and Oman controlling the strait's northern and southern coastlines, respectively, international traffic has not been jointly administered by both countries.
Divergent proposals
Oman proposes joint regional management mechanism
Oman has proposed a joint regional management mechanism inspired by the Strait of Malacca, where Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore cooperate on navigation safety while retaining sovereignty.
Muscat's proposal includes dividing the shipping route between Iranian and Omani waters.
Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said Tehran rejected this division in favor of overseeing both inbound and outbound traffic.
Monitoring proposal
What are the service-related fees?
Iran has also proposed enhanced monitoring measures such as advance notification or licensing procedures for vessels.
Araghchi clarified that Iran is not seeking arbitrary transit tolls but service-related fees for joint operations with Oman.
The United States and other nations have stressed freedom of navigation and opposed arrangements allowing Iran to impose conditions on international shipping.