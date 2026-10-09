Loading...
Home / News / World News / Who is this year's Nobel Peace Prize recipient, Navanethem Pillay?
Who is this year's Nobel Peace Prize recipient, Navanethem Pillay?
Pillay is a former UN human rights chief

Who is this year's Nobel Peace Prize recipient, Navanethem Pillay?

By Snehil Singh
Oct 09, 2026
05:35 pm
What's the story

Former United Nations Human Rights Chief Navanethem "Navi" Pillay has been awarded the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize. The 85-year-old South African jurist of Indian origin was honored for her work in promoting peace and international law. Pillay's career includes fighting apartheid, landmark genocide prosecutions, and serving as the head of the UN's human-rights office for six years.

Early years

Education and early career

Pillay was born in 1941 in Durban, South Africa, to a family of Indian descent.

She studied at the University of Natal, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1963 and a Bachelor of Laws degree in 1965.

Later on, she obtained postgraduate law degrees from Harvard University, including a doctorate in juridical science (SJD) in 1988.

Legal milestones

Firsts in her early career

In 1967, Pillay became the first woman to establish a law practice in Natal (now KwaZulu-Natal) and was also the first Black woman to be appointed as a judge of South Africa's High Court.

Her early career laid the groundwork for her later work in holding powerful institutions accountable and ensuring that victims of abuse were not excluded from legal proceedings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rwanda tribunal

Landmark rulings at the Rwanda tribunal

In 1995, Pillay was appointed a judge of the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda (ICTR) to prosecute those responsible for the 1994 genocide.

She served as the tribunal's president from 1999 to 2003.

One landmark case she participated in was that of Jean-Paul Akayesu, former mayor of Taba in Rwanda, who was convicted of genocide and crimes against humanity in September 1998.

In 2003, Pillay was elected as a judge of the International Criminal Court (ICC).

ADVERTISEMENT

UN role

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights

In September 2008, Pillay became the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights after being appointed by the UN General Assembly.

She served until 2014, leading efforts to promote and protect human rights globally.

Her tenure placed her at the center of international debates over state accountability, discrimination, civil liberties, and protecting vulnerable communities.

ADVERTISEMENT