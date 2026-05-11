What is norovirus that affected over 100 on cruise ship?

More than 100 passengers and crew members reportedly fell ill during a recent norovirus outbreak aboard the Caribbean Princess cruise ship The highly contagious virus, also known as the "winter vomiting bug," causes sudden vomiting, diarrhea, nausea, and stomach cramps. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that norovirus is a leading cause of acute gastroenteritis worldwide. It leads to millions of cases of vomiting and diarrhea annually.

Virus details Symptoms and global impact of norovirus Norovirus spreads quickly in crowded places like cruise ships, schools, hospitals, and nursing homes. Symptoms usually appear 12-48 hours after exposure and include vomiting, diarrhea, nausea, stomach pain, and sometimes fever or body aches. The virus is highly contagious with no specific cure; treatment focuses on managing symptoms and preventing dehydration. Globally, it causes around 685 million cases of acute gastroenteritis each year, with an estimated economic burden of nearly $60 billion annually due to healthcare costs and lost productivity.

Outbreak response Emergency measures taken after outbreak on cruise ship The recent norovirus outbreak on the Caribbean Princess cruise ship has prompted emergency measures to control the spread of infection. The cruise line increased cleaning and disinfection procedures under its outbreak prevention and response plan. Passengers and crew members who fell ill were isolated to help reduce transmission onboard. The CDC's Vessel Sanitation Program (VSP) was also consulted for sanitation protocols, outbreak management, and reporting procedures.

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