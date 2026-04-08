North Korea fires several ballistic missiles, escalates tensions

In response to the missile launches, South Korea's presidential Blue House held an emergency National Security Council meeting. The council termed the missile tests a provocation and a violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions. Despite South Korean President Lee Jae Myung's recent conciliatory gesture toward Pyongyang over drone incursions, North Korea has reiterated its hostile stance.

Diplomatic tensions

'Republic of Korea remains an enemy state'

Jang Kum Chol, a senior official of North Korea's foreign ministry, said Seoul was engaging in "wishful thinking" if it believed relations could improve. He emphasized that the identity of the Republic of Korea (ROK) as an enemy state remains unchanged. Jang also dismissed interpretations of a recent statement from Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, as friendly.