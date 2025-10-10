Norway braces for Trump's reaction if not awarded Nobel Prize

Norwegian politicians are preparing for possible repercussions on US-Norway relations if Donald Trump is not awarded the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize. The Norwegian Nobel Committee said it had already decided on this year's laureate, several days before a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas under Trump's Gaza plan. Given the timeline and the committee's structure, experts believe it's unlikely that Trump will win the prize.

Reaction fears Oslo must be prepared for anything: Kirsti Bergstø Kirsti Bergsto, leader of Norway's Socialist Left party, said Oslo must be "prepared for anything" from Trump. She expressed concern over his volatile and authoritarian tendencies. Arild Hermstad, leader of Norway's Green Party, emphasized the credibility of the Nobel Prize comes from its independence and not from social media or intimidation. He added that one late contribution doesn't erase years of enabling violence and division.

Committee's stance Kristian Berg Harpviken confirms decisions are apolitical Kristian Berg Harpviken, director of the Norwegian Nobel Institute, said that decisions are apolitical despite committee members being appointed by the Norwegian parliament. Analyst Harald Stanghelle speculated that if Trump were to retaliate, it could be in the form of tariffs or demands for higher NATO contributions. He added that explaining the committee's independence to Trump could be difficult.