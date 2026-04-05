'Open the f*cking strait': Trump threatens Iran

United States President Donald Trump has issued a profanity-laced message on social media, demanding that Iran open the Strait of Hormuz . "Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the Fuckin' Strait, you crazy bastards, or you'll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah," he wrote on Truth Social.

Escalating tensions Trump demands opening of vital trade route Trump's post comes as Iran continues to target economic and infrastructure sites in neighboring Arab countries. The Strait of Hormuz, a vital chokepoint for global trade, especially oil and gas from the Gulf to Europe and Asia, remains under Iranian control. Earlier, Trump had threatened to unleash "all hell" if the strait wasn't opened by Monday.

Rescue operation US special forces rescued downed pilot in Iran The expletive-laden post came after Trump announced that US special forces had rescued a service member who had been missing behind enemy lines since Iran shot down an F-15E Strike Eagle. The airman, who was injured but stable, was extracted during a search-and-rescue operation after the fighter jet's crash. This incident marks the first American aircraft to crash on Iranian territory since the US-Israel war began on February 28.

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Military commendation Trump to address nation on Monday Trump praised the military's bravery in rescuing the airman, saying such raids are rarely attempted due to their danger. He announced a press conference at the Oval Office on Monday to discuss these developments further. The ongoing conflict has seen Iran respond with drone and missile strikes in the Strait of Hormuz, prompting Trump to shift some responsibility onto allies for securing this crucial passageway.

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