Outrage after Sikh trucker brought to US courtroom without turban

Jashanpreet Singh, a 21-year-old Indian truck driver who was arrested for a deadly crash in California 's Ontario on October 21, appeared in court without his turban. Singh was involved in an accident where his semitruck reportedly slammed into several vehicles, killing three people and injuring at least four others on the 10 Freeway. He is accused of being under the influence of drugs during the incident.

Turban removal Outrage over Singh's court appearance without turban Singh, a resident of Yuba City in Northern California, appeared in court without his turban. This has sparked outrage and calls to respect his religious beliefs. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal has demanded that his turban be returned. A petition on Change.org has also been launched, calling the bareheaded court appearance "a violation of Sikh faith," and urging authorities to "restore his religious rights and ensure a fair trial."

Family defense Family defends Singh, calls drug accusations 'unfounded' Singh's family in India has defended him from the charges of intoxication, saying he is a baptized Sikh and doesn't consume drugs. His father, Ravinder Singh, told The Indian Express that Jashanpreet is "an Amritdhari Gursikh" who has never consumed drugs. He added that the accusations are "completely unfounded." Despite these claims, Jashanpreet remains in custody without bail as he awaits a preliminary hearing on November 4.