'They want needless war': Pakistan after failed talks with Taliban

Pakistan has accused Afghanistan 's Taliban of wanting a "needless war" after talks for a long-term truce failed. The discussions, mediated by Qatar and Turkey, ended in Istanbul without any agreement. Pakistani Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said the talks "failed to bring about any workable solution," blaming the Taliban's lack of commitment to curb cross-border terrorism.

Accusations made India accused of controlling Taliban Tarar also accused India of controlling the Taliban and backing the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), an armed group that frequently attacks Pakistan from Afghanistan. A Pakistani security source told Reuters that the Taliban was not ready to control TTP, while an Afghan source said talks ended after "tense exchanges" on this issue. The Afghan delegation claimed they had no control over TTP.

Stalled negotiations Pakistan accuses Taliban of evading key security issues Tarar said that Pakistan's patience has run its course and warned that Islamabad would "continue to take all possible measures necessary to protect our people from the menace of terrorism." He claimed Pakistan provided "sufficient and irrefutable evidence" to the Taliban about terrorists, but they kept evading key security issues. Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Asif also claimed negotiations were sabotaged after Afghan negotiators reported back to Kabul. He alleged that the Taliban was being "controlled by Delhi."