Pakistan, Taliban exchange fire again at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa border

Intense clashes erupted on Tuesday night between Pakistani security forces and the Afghan Taliban along the Kurram district border in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to reports in Pakistan's state media. The state broadcaster, PTV News, reported that the Afghan Taliban and Fitna al-Khawarij opened unprovoked fire. "The Pakistani Army responded with full force and intensity," it added. The term "Fitna al-Khawarij" is used by Pakistani authorities to refer to militants of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Counteraction Taliban fighters fled their positions after exchange of fire PTV News reported that Afghan Taliban posts were heavily damaged, with at least one tank being destroyed. The Taliban fighters reportedly fled their positions after the exchange of fire. Later updates from PTV News said that "another post and tank position of the Afghan Taliban" were destroyed in the Kurram sector. The updates also quoted sources revealing that a key commander of Fitna al-Khawarij was killed in this operation.

Initial assault Clashes come after weekend attack The clashes come after a reportedly unprovoked attack by Afghan Taliban forces on Pakistani border posts over the weekend. Pakistan's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said this attack killed 23 Pakistani troops. However, the Taliban government in Afghanistan had claimed that 58 Pakistani soldiers were killed in strikes on Saturday night. In retaliation, Pakistan claimed to have killed over 200 Taliban and affiliated militants.