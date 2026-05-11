Pakistan hired US lobbyists during 'Operation Sindoor': Report

A recent amended filing under the United States Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) has brought to light a major lobbying campaign by Pakistan. The campaign was initiated by BGR Government Affairs LLC on behalf of the Pakistan Embassy in Washington , DC after a terror attack in Kashmir on April 22. The FARA filing reveals extensive efforts, including hundreds of emails, calls, and meetings with US lawmakers about US-India relations.

Timing 'Operation Sindoor' and its significance The lobbying efforts came on the heels of India's "Operation Sindoor," which was launched after a terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir. The attack killed 26 civilians, including 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen. The operation targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). India was successful in neutralizing over 100 terrorists.

Disclosure FARA filing details Pakistan's lobbying efforts The FARA filing details Pakistan's lobbying activities, including outreach to policymakers and meetings with lawmakers. It also includes strategic guidance on advocacy and public affairs. The filings show that after India launched "Operation Sindoor" on May 6, representatives linked to Pakistan began a concentrated outreach effort across Washington's political and defense establishment.

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Outreach Outreach to key US lawmakers and officials The FARA filings list contacts with key figures such as House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Brian Mast, Senate Majority Leader John Thune, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, and House Majority Leader Steve Scalise. They also mention outreach involving officials connected to the Department of Treasury, and Senate Armed Services Committee-linked personnel. A May 7 entry mentions a call involving Mast regarding "tensions in the region."

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Information Informational material disseminated through online publications The FARA filings also reveal that Pakistan's lobbying efforts included the dissemination of informational material through online news publications, websites, and executive summaries directed at lawmakers and government officials. The disclosures have drawn attention as they contradict Islamabad's public narrative about the ceasefire process.

Expansion Defense, finance and strategic policy circles involved in lobbying The FARA filings show that Pakistan's lobbying efforts extended beyond traditional diplomacy into defense, finance, and strategic policy circles. Multiple entries were referring to "Military, security, international affairs" discussions involving defense fellows and congressional defense advisers. The disclosures also show repeated references to Financial Action Task Force-related outreach and Treasury Department communications.