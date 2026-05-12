Pakistan let Iran park aircraft at Nur Khan base: Report

Pakistan reportedly permitted Iranian military aircraft to park at its Nur Khan Airbase, near Rawalpindi. The move came after the outbreak of conflict in the Middle East and was aimed at protecting these assets from potential American and Israeli airstrikes, CBS News reported. Tehran also parked some civilian planes in Afghanistan , but it is unclear if military aircraft were among them.

Strategic relocation Tehran shifted defense assets to Pakistan Reportedly, Tehran shifted several key defense assets to the Pakistan Air Force Base in Nur Khan. This base, being strategically located near Islamabad, provided a safe haven for Iranian military and aviation assets. Among the equipment sent was an Iranian Air Force RC-130, a reconnaissance variant of the C-130 Hercules tactical transport aircraft.

Diplomatic scrutiny US lawmakers question Pakistan's neutrality as Iran-US mediator The development has sparked a backlash in Washington, with US lawmakers questioning Pakistan's neutrality as a mediator between Iran and the United States. Lindsey Graham, a senior Republican senator and close ally of President Donald Trump, called for a reassessment of Pakistan's role. He said on X, "If this reporting is accurate, it would require a complete re-evaluation of the role Pakistan is playing as mediator between Iran, the United States and other parties."

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Official denial Pakistani official dismissed claims, but Afghanistan admitted to parking aircraft A senior Pakistani official dismissed claims that the airbase is being used to park Iranian military aircraft. They argued that such activities would be impossible to hide in a densely populated area like Rawalpindi. "Nur Khan base is right in the heart of [the] city, a large fleet of aircrafts parked there can't be hidden from [the] public eye,'' they said. However, Afghanistan admitted to parking an Iranian civilian aircraft at Kabul airport during the conflict due to closed airspace.

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Diplomatic balancing act Pakistan's diplomatic stance under scrutiny This isn't the first time Pakistan's diplomatic stance has come under fire. A Financial Times report earlier suggested that while Islamabad tried to portray itself as a peacemaker, it was actually the White House that pushed for a temporary ceasefire with Iran. Israel has also raised concerns over Pakistan's role in the peace process, citing growing links between Hamas and Pakistan-based terrorist groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba.