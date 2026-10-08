Paras Defence to manufacture Guardian-1 interceptor in India with Powerus

This partnership lets Paras Defence customize the Guardian-1 for India's unique needs, thanks to a technology transfer from Powerus.

It comes at an interesting time too, as Powerus has financial links with Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, which have sparked some security talks.

Paras has been building military gear since 2009, including laser weapon systems and partnering with the Defense Research and Development Organization, DRDO, to develop laser source modules, so this move fits right into its push for more homegrown innovation in defense.