Paras Defence to manufacture Guardian-1 interceptor in India with Powerus
Paras Defence, based in Navi Mumbai, signed a deal with Tandem Defence (a Powerus Corporation company) to manufacture and sell the Guardian-1 counter-drone interceptor locally.
The agreement, sealed on June 30, 2026, is all about bringing advanced technology to India's defense scene and making sure the country can produce these systems at home.
Paras Defence secures Powerus technology transfer
This partnership lets Paras Defence customize the Guardian-1 for India's unique needs, thanks to a technology transfer from Powerus.
It comes at an interesting time too, as Powerus has financial links with Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, which have sparked some security talks.
Paras has been building military gear since 2009, including laser weapon systems and partnering with the Defense Research and Development Organization, DRDO, to develop laser source modules, so this move fits right into its push for more homegrown innovation in defense.