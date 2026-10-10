Paris court jails Rohan Rane 20 years over Nazi-inspired CVLT
A Paris court has sentenced 29-year-old Indian national Rohan Rane to 20 years in prison for running a violent, Nazi-inspired group called "CVLT."
The group targeted young girls, many under 15, coercing them online into harmful acts.
The case has drawn international attention and calls for justice and put a spotlight on the dangers of such online communities.
US to seek Rohan Rane extradition
Rane's group started before the pandemic and became active on Discord, spreading hate and targeting feminists and LGBTQ people.
Members came from countries like the US India, Germany, and New Zealand, with most victims being American minors.
After his sentence in France, US authorities have indicated that they will seek Rane's extradition once his sentence in France is served, a reminder that online crimes can have real-world consequences across borders.