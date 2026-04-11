US-Iran peace talks begin in Pakistan amid uncertainties

United States President Donald Trump has announced that peace talks with Iran have commenced in Pakistan. The discussions are indirect and facilitated by Pakistani mediators, the BBC reported. Trump, who called Iran a "failing nation," said the US is ready to "reset" if the negotiations do not go as planned. "We're ready to go," he said during an interview with NewsNation.

Ceasefire terms Peace talks initiated after US-Iran agreed to ceasefire The peace talks come after a ceasefire was agreed upon between the US and Iran. The ceasefire was brokered by Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who held separate talks with officials from both countries. The decision to initiate negotiations was taken after "progress made during preliminary talks and the reduction of attacks by the Zionist regime in southern Beirut in Lebanon," according to Fars and Tasnim news agencies.

Divergent proposals Conflicting demands from US and Iran for peace deal The US and Iran have presented conflicting demands for a peace deal. Iran's 10-point proposal includes non-aggression, control over the Strait of Hormuz, acceptance of enrichment, lifting sanctions, and withdrawal of US forces. On the other hand, Trump's 15-point proposal calls for removing highly enriched uranium stocks, halting enrichment, curbing ballistic missile programs, and cutting off funding for regional allies, according to Reuters, which cited Israeli sources.

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Nuclear negotiations Strait of Hormuz, vital for global oil trade, remains closed Iran's nuclear ambitions have been a major concern for Israel and the US. The Strait of Hormuz, a key maritime chokepoint for global oil flows, has also been affected by the conflict. Trump had warned that failure to reopen the strait could lead to dire consequences. Despite agreeing to a ceasefire, reports indicate that Iran closed the strait again due to ongoing tensions with Israel in Lebanon.

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