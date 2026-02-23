'Pentagon Pizza Index' spikes, hints possible US strike on Iran

The "Pentagon Pizza Index" has become a topic of discussion amid rising tensions between the United States and Iran . The index, which tracks pizza orders around the Pentagon, is believed to indicate possible military action when there's a spike in orders. This theory dates back to the Cold War era, when it was observed that increased pizza deliveries were seen as a sign of US intelligence preparations for crises.

Military escalation Transport aircraft movements raise speculation of military action Recent reports of C-17 Globemaster transport aircraft heading to the Middle East have intensified speculation about possible US action against Iran. Flight tracking data indicates at least nine such aircraft are en route, each capable of carrying up to 77 tons of cargo. In addition to these movements, more than 100 transport aircraft have been repositioned within 48 hours, and dozens of aerial refueling tankers have been redeployed.

Naval movements Carrier's location and Trump's consideration of strikes The USS Gerald R Ford aircraft carrier was last reported transiting through Gibraltar on February 20, adding to the military buildup in the region. President Donald Trump has also been considering limited strikes against Iran, although no formal decision has been announced. The White House and Pentagon have not confirmed any specific plans for military action at this time.

Advertisement