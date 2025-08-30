PM Modi travels in Japan's bullet train with Shigeru Ishiba
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba took a bullet train from Tokyo to Sendai during the second day of his two-day visit to Japan. The trip was part of the final leg of PM Modi's official visit. On their journey, both leaders were briefed about the new ALFA-X train by JR East Chairman.
Training visit
PM Modi meets Indian loco pilots in Sendai
Upon reaching Sendai, PM Modi met Indian loco pilots who are currently undergoing training in Japan. The meeting highlighted the ongoing cooperation between India and Japan in the field of railways. Earlier during his visit, he had met governors of 16 Japanese prefectures to discuss state-prefecture collaboration under the State-Prefecture Partnership Initiative launched at the 15th Annual India-Japan Summit.
Visit conclusion
'A journey of friendship and progress': MEA spokesperson
The bullet train ride was a symbolic gesture of India-Japan friendship, as described by Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal. He called it "a journey of friendship and progress." PM Modi's official visit to Japan started on Friday and concluded with this train journey. After his trip to Japan, he will head to China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit.