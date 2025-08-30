PM Modi's Japan visit has concluded

PM Modi travels in Japan's bullet train with Shigeru Ishiba

By Snehil Singh 11:33 am Aug 30, 202511:33 am

What's the story

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba took a bullet train from Tokyo to Sendai during the second day of his two-day visit to Japan. The trip was part of the final leg of PM Modi's official visit. On their journey, both leaders were briefed about the new ALFA-X train by JR East Chairman.