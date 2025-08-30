Sikh man performing Gatka shot dead by LAPD
A 35-year-old Sikh man, Gurpreet Singh, was fatally shot by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) on July 13. The incident occurred after LAPD received multiple emergency calls about a man brandishing a large blade at passersby at Figueroa Street and Olympic Boulevard in Los Angeles, California. When officers arrived on the scene, they found Singh performing Gatka, a traditional Sikh martial art, with what was later identified as a "khanda," a double-edged sword used in Indian martial arts.
Incident escalation
Police version of the incident
According to the police, Singh had parked his car in the middle of an intersection and allegedly swung a machete at people. He also attempted to slice his tongue during this time. The officers gave multiple commands for Singh to drop his weapon, but he refused and threw a bottle at them instead.
Vehicle collision
Singh charged at officers with weapon
Singh then tried to escape by driving erratically, eventually colliding with another police vehicle. He came to a stop near Figueroa and 12th Streets and charged at the officers with his weapon. In response, the police shot him. A two-foot-long machete was recovered from the scene and booked as evidence. Singh was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to his bullet injuries. Fortunately, no officers or civilians were hurt in the incident. The LAPD is currently investigating the shooting.
