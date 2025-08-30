Sikh man performing Gatka shot dead by LAPD

According to the police, Singh had parked his car in the middle of an intersection and allegedly swung a machete at people. He also attempted to slice his tongue during this time. The officers gave multiple commands for Singh to drop his weapon, but he refused and threw a bottle at them instead.

Vehicle collision

Singh charged at officers with weapon

Singh then tried to escape by driving erratically, eventually colliding with another police vehicle. He came to a stop near Figueroa and 12th Streets and charged at the officers with his weapon. In response, the police shot him. A two-foot-long machete was recovered from the scene and booked as evidence. Singh was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to his bullet injuries. Fortunately, no officers or civilians were hurt in the incident. The LAPD is currently investigating the shooting.