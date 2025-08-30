Most of Trump's tariffs were illegal, US court rules

A United States appeals court has ruled that most of former President Donald Trump 's tariffs were illegal. The ruling was delivered by the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in Washington, DC. It found that Trump had exceeded his authority by imposing these tariffs, which were a key part of his economic strategy.

Economic defense Trump defends tariffs on Truth Social In response to the ruling, Trump took to Truth Social to defend his tariffs. He called the decision "incorrect" and insisted that all tariffs remain in effect. "If these Tariffs ever went away, it would be a total disaster for the Country," he said. He also argued that tariffs are key to fighting trade deficits and foreign trade barriers.

Targeted tariffs Court ruling affects only 'reciprocal' tariffs The court ruling specifically targeted the "reciprocal" tariffs that Trump introduced in April as part of his trade war. These, along with other levies imposed on China, Canada, and Mexico earlier this year, were addressed in the court's ruling. However, tariffs imposed under different legal authorities, such as those on steel and aluminum imports, were not affected by this decision.