Minneapolis shooter 'idolized' murderers, 'obsessed with idea of killing children' 

The attacker who fired 116 bullets through stained-glass windows at praying children at a Minneapolis church was "filled with hatred" and "obsessed" with killing children, authorities have said. The attacker, identified as Robin Westman, 23, killed two kids, Fletcher Merkel, eight, and Harper Moyski, 10, and injured 18 others. Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said there was no specific motive behind the attack but added that Westman "appeared to hate all of us."

Victim's families Victims were 8,10 years old Addressing the media, an emotional Fletcher's father, Jesse Merkel, said, "Yesterday, a coward decided to take our eight-year-old son Fletcher away from us." He described his son as someone who loved family and sports. Harper's parents Michael Moyski and Jackie Flavin, called their daughter a "bright, joyful...10-year-old whose laughter...touched everyone who knew her."

Attack profile Shooter expressed hate toward many groups Westman, who had previously attended the church's school, approached the Annunciation Church and fired dozens of shots through its windows. A smoke bomb was also found at the scene. Acting US Attorney Joe Thompson stated that videos and writings Westman left behind "expressed hatred towards almost every group imaginable," including Mexicans, Christians, and Jews. The attacker did not, however, despise "the most notorious school shooters and mass murderers in our country's history," whom the suspect "idolized," according to Thompson.

Name change Shooter's gender identity debated Westman died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and left a note, but officials say a definitive motive may never be known. Westman legally changed her name from Robert to Robin in 2020. Officials confirmed during the news conference that the attacker had previously attended the institution. Her mother, Mary Grace Westman, also previously worked at the school. They also claimed that the church sealed its doors before beginning its Mass service, potentially sparing many lives.