'India ready': Modi on improving ties with China 

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi , who is on a two-day visit to Japan, has stressed the importance of stable and amicable relations between India and China for regional and global peace. In an interview with The Yomiuri Shimbun, a leading Japanese daily, he said such ties are "crucial" for a multi-polar Asia and world. PM Modi also noted that progress has been made since his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Kazan in 2024.

Statement India ready to advance bilateral relations "Stable, predictable, and amicable bilateral relations between India and China...can have a positive impact on regional and global peace and prosperity. This is also crucial for a multi-polar Asia and a multi-polar world," he said when asked about the importance of improving ties with China. "India is ready to advance bilateral relations from a strategic and long-term perspective on the basis of mutual respect, mutual interest and mutual sensitivity, and to enhance strategic communication to address our developmental challenges."

Diplomatic engagement PM Modi to visit China for SCO summit After his Japan leg, PM Modi will be visiting China on Saturday for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin from August 31 to September 1. This will be his first visit since 2018 and after the Galwan Valley clash in June 2020. China's Ambassador to India Xu Feihong has said PM Modi's visit will give a fresh impetus to bilateral relations. He called the visit "very important" for both the SCO and the two countries.