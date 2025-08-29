Thai court removes suspended PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra from office 

Thailand 's Constitutional Court has removed suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra from office after finding her guilty of ethical misconduct. The court ruled that she had "seriously violated" ethical standards by getting on a phone call with former Cambodian leader Hun Sen amid a border conflict. This makes her the fifth prime minister to be ousted by Thai judges since 2008.

Verdict details Paetongtarn defended herself after ruling Paetongtarn was heard pandering to Sen and calling him "uncle" in the leaked call, while criticizing a senior Thai army general as an "opponent." The nine-judge court, perceived to be aligned with Thailand's royalist military establishment, ruled by a majority vote (6 to 3) that "Paetongtarn's ministership has individually terminated." The court had earlier suspended her pending trial. After the verdict, Paetongtarn defended herself, saying she acted in the country's interest and called for unity.

Political fallout Major blow to Shinawatra family The ruling is a major blow to the Shinawatra family, with Paetongtarn being the second PM to be ousted by the court in a year. Her father, former PM Thaksin Shinawatra, was recently cleared of insulting the monarchy but faces another case over his hospital stay instead of prison. Analysts say this could be used as leverage to force the Pheu Thai Party into a new coalition arrangement under conservative leadership.

Government formation Who will be next PM? Under Thailand's constitution, only politicians nominated before the 2023 elections can form a government. Pheu Thai has one more eligible candidate, Chaikasem Nitisiri. Other potential candidates include Anutin Charnvirakul of Bhumjaithai Party and Prayuth Chan-o-cha, a former leader of the United Thai Nation Party and a current member of the Privy Council, who would need to step down to return to politics. Thitinan Pongsudhirak said Anutin appears to be a viable candidate due to palace backing and Senate support.