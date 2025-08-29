South Korea's former first lady indicted on bribery charges

Kim Keon Hee, the former first lady of South Korea and wife of ousted ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol, has been indicted on bribery charges. The indictment was announced by a special prosecution team investigating the country's martial law crisis. Both Kim and Yoon are currently in jail, with Yoon facing trial on charges including insurrection after his ouster in April over a failed martial law attempt last December.

Charges unveiled Kim's charges and her apology The charges against Kim range from stock fraud to suspected bribery involving business owners, religious figures, and a powerful political broker. After the indictment, Kim apologized for causing concerns and vowed to face trial without making excuses. "Just as moonlight shines brightly in the darkest night, I too will endure this time," she said in a statement relayed by her lawyers.

Legal defense Lawyers deny allegations, couple faces separate investigations If Kim is found guilty of the charges against her, she could face years in prison. Kim's lawyers have denied the allegations against her, calling news reports about some gifts she allegedly received "groundless speculation." The investigation has also led to the indictment of former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on charges of abetting insurrection and committing perjury. Han was appointed by Yoon and became acting president after his impeachment.