South Korea's former first lady indicted on bribery charges
What's the story
Kim Keon Hee, the former first lady of South Korea and wife of ousted ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol, has been indicted on bribery charges. The indictment was announced by a special prosecution team investigating the country's martial law crisis. Both Kim and Yoon are currently in jail, with Yoon facing trial on charges including insurrection after his ouster in April over a failed martial law attempt last December.
Charges unveiled
Kim's charges and her apology
The charges against Kim range from stock fraud to suspected bribery involving business owners, religious figures, and a powerful political broker. After the indictment, Kim apologized for causing concerns and vowed to face trial without making excuses. "Just as moonlight shines brightly in the darkest night, I too will endure this time," she said in a statement relayed by her lawyers.
Legal defense
Lawyers deny allegations, couple faces separate investigations
If Kim is found guilty of the charges against her, she could face years in prison. Kim's lawyers have denied the allegations against her, calling news reports about some gifts she allegedly received "groundless speculation." The investigation has also led to the indictment of former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on charges of abetting insurrection and committing perjury. Han was appointed by Yoon and became acting president after his impeachment.
Additional indictment
Former PM Han indicted on perjury charges
He was later impeached himself for allegedly aiding Yoon's martial law declaration, a charge he denied but accepted some responsibility for. The Constitutional Court overturned Han's impeachment, allowing him to serve as leader before he resigned to run in the June election. However, rifts among conservatives ended his presidential bid.