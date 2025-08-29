'Ready to be president': JD Vance amid Trump's health concerns

United States Vice President JD Vance has said he is ready to step in as commander in chief if a "terrible tragedy" occurs. "I've gotten a lot of good on-the-job training over the last 200 days," Vance said in an interview with USA TODAY. This comes amid speculations about the health of President Donald Trump .

Presidential confidence 'Experience as VP has prepared me for any unforeseen circumstances' Vance, however, reassured that the president is in "incredibly good health" and will continue to do great things for the American people. "I feel very confident the president of the United States is in good shape, is going to serve out the remainder of his term and do great things for the American people," he told the newspaper.

Health speculation Speculation about Trump's health The speculation about Trump's health reignited when a bruise was seen on his hand during a meeting with South Korean President Lee Jae-Myung this month. The White House downplayed the concern, attributing the bruise to "frequent, forceful handshakes and the use of aspirin." White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt reiterated this explanation, calling Trump "a man of the people" who meets more Americans daily than any other president.